New Williamsport recreation director looking to make city better

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) –A new leader in Lycoming County is hoping to make positive changes when it comes to moving his city forward. That includes providing more activities for the area’s youth.

Shawn Washington just started his first week in office as Williamsport’s new recreation director. He says he has plans to help make the city a better place to live in for people of all ages.

It’s a team effort in Williamsport to help make the city thrive in every way possible. And now, a new leader has joined forces to really help make progress.

“I think that the biggest thing is to improve the quality of life for other people and for me to be able to do that, people can have more things to do in the city. More opportunities to get out of their house and just to be able to explore the great city of Williamsport,” Washington said.

Shawn Washington entered his new office in City Hall on Monday. He says his plan to maintain what has already been established as well as come up with new ideas.

“Possibly having people come out and explore the city. Walk, get outside and exercise,” Washington said.

A top priority is to also work with the youth in the community.

Dayking Napoleon grew up in Williamsport. He tells Eyewitness News we need to keep kids in Williamsport off the streets now more than ever.

“Drugs. Like a lot of people are on drugs here. It’s not hard to see,” Napoleon said.

Just last month, Williamsport native and Indiana Pacers player Alize Johnson opened up a new basketball court in the city to help bring the community together in a fun and safe environment. Area residents say the would like to see more things like this in the city.

Washington says he’s looking for volunteers to help him come up with future events for the city. If anyone’s interested, they can reach out to him in the City Hall building.

The next citywide event that Washington is working on is Joel Garrison Day which will be held on August 13.