New trail nearly completed in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After delays and nearly one million in federal and state dollars, a 70 mile heritage trail from Luzerne County into New York State is reaching completion.

“We started it back in March but with the COVID delay we did not get back in here until May. Since then, we have done infiltration trench subbase. We have been doing all of our cuts, our fills. We got everything blacktopped now at this point. Retaining walls built. Concrete is finished,” Mark Hessling of Rutledge Excavating said.

According to the Trail & Environmental Project Manager of LRHT, Owen Worozbyt, there is a one mile stretch of the trail that will connect parts of Dickson City (from Railroad Street to Lackawanna Avenue bridge in Olyphant) that was never accessible before.

“Throughout a mile we have moved and cut over 10,000 yards of material on this project. So we moved a lot of dirt, transformed the land to make the trail to make it ADA accessible,” Hessling said.

“You’re going to see a background perspective of a lot of things that you might not have ever seen, unless you were kayaking down the river or you were out there fishing. You can see backgrounds of the Granada Theatre and all of the church steeples. You get a really neat view from across the river. Multiple people walking past us-saying how excited they are to have it happen,” Worozbyt said.

The trail is expected to be complete in February.