New trail coming to Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Great news for those who use the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail, work is underway on a new section in Dickson City.

Eyewitness News photojournalist Joseph Butash takes a look at the importance of the new portion.

Owen Worozbyt, program manager at Lackawanna Heritage Valley says,

“We’re working on a one-mile section of trail in Dickson City that will run along the Lackawanna River. We’re putting a trailhead at the end of railroad street in Dickson City and the trail will continue under the railroad tracks and then down to the Lackawanna River, and run north along the riverbank, almost all the way to Lackawanna Avenue (in Olyphant).”

“I definitely think it is a good idea. First of all, it’s near the river, which is a perfect spot for it. Dickson city is going to have a revitalization.” Said Monica Michalczyk of Dickson City.

Michael Buskovitz, a local cyclist, says “I love the trail. I see all, I see foxes, turkeys, deer, I didn’t see a bear down here yet! It is just beautiful. I love to listen to the water as it goes over the rocks.

“This specific section of the trail goes through an area that was once the site of the Olyphant breaker and colliery. Part of this trail project will actually be taking people through abandoned mine land, which is now being upgraded so that it is an actual natural resource that everybody will have in their own backyard” says Worozbyt.

“We have been seeing like twelve thousand to fourteen thousand people a month using certain sections of the trail, which is fantastic. It’s almost three times as much as it would have been this time, this same exact time last year. With the addition of new miles of trail, we can only hope that there will be more and more people using the trail and getting out and enjoying the outdoor recreation that we have here.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed acquiring certain materials for this portion of the trail. Officials tell eyewitness news this section could be complete by next spring. Work is expected to begin on several other stretches later this year.