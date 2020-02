HARVEY’S LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Crews responded to a fire on Walnut Street around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

Flames could be seen inside the home, which firefighters believe was unoccupied.

Crews were able to put out the fire, and said no one was injured.

The home was destroyed. Right now, there’s no word on how the fire started, but an investigation is underway.