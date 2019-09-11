New Superintendent in Town

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– Earlier this year, a state audit put the leadership of the Hanover Area School District in question and changes needed to be made.

The board’s answer? Nathan Barrett, a former principal in the Scranton School District. Even before he was sworn in Tuesday night, Barrett had a plan in place in his first three days of in-service.

“I had the teachers and we were able to introduce ourselves to one another and get right down to business,” said Barrett.

He may new to the Hanover area, but believes his experience on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education, as well as time in Scranton as an administrator, will help.

“I’m learning the culture a little bit. I’m coming from an area that I knew, pinpoint–I grew up in that area,” he added. “I’m just transitioning into my position. Coming down here is a little bit of a culture shift but I’m seeing a lot of similarities.”

Making the most of available resources for taxpayers and students is key.

“The first way I wanted to create 100 percent transparency is creating three forms of social media,” noted Barrett. “Every day I have a calendar of different events that are going on in school, different activities so that folks in the community can see in the classroom.”

Not everyone is as optimistic about Barrett, but the board president says he has the full backing of everyone at the table.

“All I ask is that the taxpayers of Hanover Township, Hanover area, give this man a chance,” said John Mahle. “You’ll see different results within a year.”