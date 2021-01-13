New stretch of Lackawanna River Heritage Trail recently completed

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new part of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Lackawanna County has just recently been completed.

The one mile stretch of trail sits on the site of the old Olyphant Coal Breaker and connects Railroad St in Dickson City to Hull Creek in Olyphant. An asphalt and stone dust trail curves underneath a train bridge and right along the water before stretching back upstream of Hull Creek.

Trail managers tell Eyewitness News that they are going to build a foot bridge over Hull Creek in order for trail users to cross into downtown Olyphant.

“I think its a really great opportunity for people in the Mid Valley to really embrace one of the only towns where the trail goes right through the middle of the downtown,” said Owen Worozbyt, trail and environmental program manager of Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority.

He says that they are putting the finishing touches on this stretch of trail including trees, benches and signage and then will be looking ahead to the exciting new projects they will tackle in 2021.