Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA

This is an ongoing story. We will be updating this post as more information becomes available.

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 19 new cases in one day on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 41. The new cases include one pediatric patient in Monroe county where there are now three cases.

Six of the statewide cases have been positively confirmed by the CDC. Counties impacted to date include:

  • Bucks (3)
  • Chester (1)
  • Cumberland (3)
  • Delaware (6)
  • Monroe (3)
  • Montgomery (18)
  • Northampton (1)
  • Philadelphia (3)
  • Pike (1)
  • Washington (1)
  • Wayne (1)

