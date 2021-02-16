‘The Gumbo King’ cooks for healthcare workers in honor of Fat Tuesday

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A New Orleans native and disabled veteran is cooking up his famous gumbo to give to healthcare workers in celebration of Fat Tuesday.

Chris “The Gumbo King” Boone been up since 4 a.m. preparing.

Eyewitness News Reporter Nicole Rogers went to his home to see the preparation taking place and followed him for the surprise.

You can see these medical professionals’ reaction tonight at 5 and 6.

