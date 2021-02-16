SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A New Orleans native and disabled veteran is cooking up his famous gumbo to give to healthcare workers in celebration of Fat Tuesday.
Chris “The Gumbo King” Boone been up since 4 a.m. preparing.
Eyewitness News Reporter Nicole Rogers went to his home to see the preparation taking place and followed him for the surprise.
You can see these medical professionals’ reaction tonight at 5 and 6.
- City of Pottsville cancels St. Patrick’s Day parade, announces virtual events
- ‘The Gumbo King’ cooks for healthcare workers in honor of Fat Tuesday
- Biden urges Congress to pass $1.9T COVID relief package as ACA special enrollment period opens
- COVID vaccine shipments delayed, forces appointment changes at Geisinger
- Hispanos enfrentan barreras para obtener vacuna de COVID-19