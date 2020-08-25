New leads in search for arsonist in 1997 homicide

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating new leads in connection to an arson and homicide that happened over two decades ago.
In 1997, crews were called to the scene of a burning home on River Road in Damascus Township. After firefighters got the blaze under control, a woman’s remains were found inside. The fire was ruled an arson and the woman’s manner of death a homicide.
The body was identified as 43-year-old Patricia Madeline Woll of Milanville.
Now, as of June 2020, state police say they have new leads and evidence that are actively being pursued by investigators. The Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale is asking anyone with information to contact them at (570) 253-7126.