New Jewish Community Center Opens its Doors

WBRE/WYOU-TV) A grand opening ten years in the making today in Luzerne County as the Friedman Jewish community center showed off its new facility.

Eyewitness News Reporter Rachel Espilliat was at the open house and takes us inside.

What better way to break in a new community gym than with some basketball trickery courtesy of the Harlem wizards. Four-year-old Armando certainly was impressed.

The basketball players were at the Friedman Jewish community center’s open house in Kingston. The performance was just one of many activities to show off what this new space has to offer.

“It’s something that people are yearning for and have been missing that now there is a place that has all these different program and facilities that people want to have,” said David Schwager, Chair of Building Committee.

It was a 10-year project turning a vacant grocery store into a facility that includes a daycare, a fitness room, and even a rain garden.

A lot of the old facility is here in the new facility. A wall actually comes from the upstairs auditorium of the old building.”

The building is handicap accessible and there’s even flexibility to expand and restructure the layout.

Organizers wanted this place to be open to everyone– no matter the background.

“It will enable us to continue Jewish culture and Jewish programming in the Wyoming Valley as a result of the greater community support for this center,” said Schwager.

The Friedman Jewish community center expects to add a restaurant this fall.