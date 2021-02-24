New inpatient hospice center opens in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new inpatient hospice center is opening its doors in Wilkes-Barre.

Allied Services Integrated Health System hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m to commemorate the opening. Rabbi Larry Kaplan of Temple Israel Wilkes-Barre and Allied Services Hospice Chaplain, Gerlin Valencia, provided blessings for the center and its staff.