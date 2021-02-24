New inpatient hospice center opens in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A new inpatient hospice center is opening its doors in Wilkes-Barre.

Allied Services Integrated Health System hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m to commemorate the opening. Rabbi Larry Kaplan of Temple Israel Wilkes-Barre and Allied Services Hospice Chaplain, Gerlin Valencia, provided blessings for the center and its staff. 

The new building is located on the grounds of Allied Services Meade Street Senior Living Community. It features eight private rooms, family sleeping areas and a staff of nurses, physicians and social workers.

