New government resource mobilizes PA manufacturers producing COVID-19 supplies

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A new government portal announced Saturday by the Department of Community and Economic Development aims to mobilize manufacturers producing or able to produce COVID-19 related supplies.
The Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal, matches manufacturers with distributors, assists manufacturers with staffing and identifies other manufacturers that may be able to pivot to COVID-19 supply making.
“As we work to protect public health and safety and create a robust supply chain, we know that there are manufacturers across the commonwealth who are willing and able to help,” said Secretary Dennis Davin in a statement. “This portal will help facilitate the connections businesses need to get critical COVID-19-related products to market or retrofit their operations to begin production of those products.”
Pennsylvania’s manufacturers, distributors, and other suppliers should visit the portal to report their critical supply chain capabilities, needs, or workforce gaps or innovative opportunities, which will help DCED staff identify opportunities and solutions.