NORTHMORELAND TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company is opening a second fire station in Luzerne County.

According to a post on the station’s Facebook page, the second station is opening Wednesday, July 12, and will be located at 329 Orange Rd. Dallas Pa. in the Village of Orange, Luzerne County.

This station will be named The Orange Station. It came to form an Operational Partnership with the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Within the next few weeks, all the equipment will be rebranded, they will be completing training, and updating their alarm responses.

Northmoreland Fire Chief Chuck Story says the station is a tax-free emergency service organization and exists from volunteers, donations, fundraising, and grants.

The Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company is regularly accepting new members to help with business and emergency response roles.