New Amazon operations facility to create hundreds of jobs in NEPA

JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Work is underway on a new facility that will create hundreds of new jobs in Jessup.

They’re building Amazon’s new operations facility that will be more than 1 million square feet on the ground. It will create more than 500 full and part-time jobs making a minimum $15 an hour.

A news release says workers at the site pack and ship out larger items like mattresses, grills and exercise equipment.

Amazon begins hiring for new fulfillment centers anywhere between one to two months prior to launch, but there is no word on when the launch will be.