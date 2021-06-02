NEPA lets their colors fly for Pride month

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – It was an intimate and powerful ceremony in Scranton on Monday as a community got a chance to show their pride outside city hall.

Local elected officials joined ‘Queer NEPA’ and the ‘NEPA Rainbow Alliance’ for an official flag raising at city hall.

Pride month, recently declared LGBTQ-plus month, is meant to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York City, over 50 years ago, and the resilience of the inclusive community.

Many Pride events were canceled due to the pandemic last year and those helping kick off the month here in 2021.

Residents and organizers like Reverend Rebecca Barnes and Tabetha Lepine are more than excited to be able to celebrate in person once again.

“This month is a time to celebrate and to promote the dignity, equality, and increased visibility of LGBTQ people. And fortunately, we’ve come a long way over the last half-century,” Barnes said.

“We have a very small community so for that community to be able to be seen publically is phenomenal,” said Lepine.

Groups like Queer NEPA and the Rainbow Alliance have a full list of events planned to celebrate pride month back in person:

Those events continue today with a pride flag raising at the VA Medical Center in Plains Township and in downtown Wilkes-Barre on Thursday.

