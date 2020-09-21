Neighbors step in to save pilot of crashed plane

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A father and son sprang into action after a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing on a local residential street after an engine failure.

Chad Hoskins and his son Tyler say they could not believe what they were seeing and hearing Sunday night as a Piper Aircraft came crash landing on Stone Street.

“Flashes of light, Boom, boom, boom, crackling, popping…The transformer went at one point, I do remember hearing that,” Chad told Eyewitness News.

Hoskins says he told his son to stay in the home as he walked into the dark. He heard a female voice yelling “help” as the pilot was in serious condition.

“He was just outside the plane barely. We dragged him to a certain point and then her knee kind of buckled. She couldn’t really do much more. My son, unbeknownst to me came behind me and we dragged him a little further up,” Hoskins said.

The father and son, as well as neighbors who gave them towels, did all they could until first responders arrived on scene. Both passengers were transported to Geisinger CMC with non-life threatening injuries.

“Everybody came through really well for us. All and all, to be just without power is pretty good,” Hoskins said.

The pilot, Donald Harper of Maryland, who the plane is registered according to the FAA, is said to be in fair condition at Geisinger CMC in Scranton.