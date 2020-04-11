Neighboring nursing homes create prayer chain for COVID-19

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Two neighboring nursing homes in Lycoming County came together on Friday to spread positivity through the creation of a prayer chain.

More than 100 prayer signs were made and strung together for residents, family and staff members of Valley View Nursing Home and Meadows Personal Care Home, creating a prayer chain connecting the two buildings.

Staff members say it took about a week to create and that they’re greatful to finally see it come to light.

The prayer chain will be held inside until it can be put up outside, lining the driveway.