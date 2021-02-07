Exclusive: Neighbor recounts helping victims in Plains Township deadly shooting

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler spoke exclusively with Gary Mitchell who tried to help James and Lisa Goy who were shot by their neighbor, Jeffery Spaide in Plains Township.

Mitchell, who is 16 years old, was seen in surveillance video with his friend helping Lisa before being told by the Goy’s neighbor to get inside and call 911.

According to police, Spaide shot the couple multiple times on Monday Feb. 1 while arguing over shoveling snow before turning the gun on himself.

YouTube has removed the video from its site and released a statement to Eyewitness News: “There is no place on YouTube for this kind of violent content. We’ve spent the last several years investing in tools and policies to help us quickly remove content that violates our policies, such as machine learning technology that now automatically detects over 90% of the videos we remove from YouTube before a human ever reports it to us,” said Alex Joseph, a YouTube spokesperson.

Eyewitness News reporter Cody Butler will have more on this exclusive interview with Mitchell after the Big Game on Eyewitness News on WYOU.