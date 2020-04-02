Nearly 200 gallons of fuel leaked into a Pottsville stream after tractor trailer accident

POTTSVILLE, SHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Around 3:30 P.M. Wednesday, a tractor trailer accident shut down part of a busy road in Schuylkill County.

Officials say a tractor trailer and utility truck on Gordon Nagle Trail collided and went into a ditch.

No one was injured but nearly 200 gallons of fuel leaked into the nearby stream.

James Misstishin, the Fire Chief of Pottsville, responded to the incident saying “firefighters did a real good quick job of putting some booms out and some pads out and trying to catch it so it didn’t go into the west branch of the Schuylkill. Thank god with the traffic and with people staying home right now this helped or else this would have been a nightmare for us with traffic because this is heavily traveled “

The Department of Environmental Protection was contacted and will bring in a clean up company to take care of the environment.