Nay Aug Park prepares for annual holiday lights

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Crunch time for the annual city of Scranton’s free Nay Aug Park holiday light show.

Eyewitness News photojournalist Joseph Butash caught up with a longtime city employee checking the half a million lights in the cold this morning, getting everything set for Friday evening’s opening.

The Nay Aug Park holiday light show opens to vehicles this Friday, one week earlier than usual, for an evening holiday light show.

The display is free, but donations are accepted to support area non-profits.