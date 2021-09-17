National liquor shortages lead to rationing in NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A national liquor shortage is causing the state to ration the amount of liquor you, and bar and restaurant owners can purchase.

Eyewitness News was in downtown Scranton where tomorrow many people are expected to come down and celebrate the St. Patrick’s parade a little later than usual, this year

Those who drink at bars or purchase alcohol may find a limited quantity or none at all.

If you’re looking to buy bourbon, cognac, whiskey, tequila, or champagne you could be limited to two bottles. 43 items are being restricted down to their size.

Louise Pawlowski came to Fine Wine and Good Spirits in Moosic after hearing about the state’s liquor control board’s restrictions.

“That is absolutely why I am here today. I remember during the pandemic how difficult it was to get liquor,” said Louise Pawlowski.

Pawlowski was able to get her liquor with no problem.

“I didn’t know what was going to be rationed so I wanted to make sure I was here,” said Pawlowski.

You may also find a shortage at your local bar and restaurant. Backyard Ale House was notified by the LCB a couple of weeks ago.

“You kind of have to adapt and overcome,” said the co-owner of Backyard Ale House William Nasser.

William Nasser tells Eyewitness News that Backyard AleHouse serves six of the brands on the list of alcohol the LCB is limiting but patrons will not be rationed on or after Scranton St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday.

“Once it’s gone it’s gone until we can order next week. At that point, it’s just maybe training our staff to try and recommend a different product,” said Nasser.

When a liquor licensee places an order they will have to follow the same restrictions as a customer entering a state-owned store.

“We were able to get a few cases in and then they told us they are going to limit two per order,” said Nasser.

Below you can find a list of the liquor that is being limited to two-bottles-per-day purchase.