National liquor shortages lead to rationing in NEPA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A national liquor shortage is causing the state to ration the amount of liquor you, and bar and restaurant owners can purchase.
Eyewitness News was in downtown Scranton where tomorrow many people are expected to come down and celebrate the St. Patrick’s parade a little later than usual, this year
Those who drink at bars or purchase alcohol may find a limited quantity or none at all.
If you’re looking to buy bourbon, cognac, whiskey, tequila, or champagne you could be limited to two bottles. 43 items are being restricted down to their size.
Louise Pawlowski came to Fine Wine and Good Spirits in Moosic after hearing about the state’s liquor control board’s restrictions.
“That is absolutely why I am here today. I remember during the pandemic how difficult it was to get liquor,” said Louise Pawlowski.
Pawlowski was able to get her liquor with no problem.
“I didn’t know what was going to be rationed so I wanted to make sure I was here,” said Pawlowski.
You may also find a shortage at your local bar and restaurant. Backyard Ale House was notified by the LCB a couple of weeks ago.
“You kind of have to adapt and overcome,” said the co-owner of Backyard Ale House William Nasser.
William Nasser tells Eyewitness News that Backyard AleHouse serves six of the brands on the list of alcohol the LCB is limiting but patrons will not be rationed on or after Scranton St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday.
“Once it’s gone it’s gone until we can order next week. At that point, it’s just maybe training our staff to try and recommend a different product,” said Nasser.
When a liquor licensee places an order they will have to follow the same restrictions as a customer entering a state-owned store.
“We were able to get a few cases in and then they told us they are going to limit two per order,” said Nasser.
Below you can find a list of the liquor that is being limited to two-bottles-per-day purchase.
|CODE
|PRODUCT
|SIZE
|98369
|1792 Chocolate Bourbon Ball Cream Liqueur 34 Proof
|750 ML
|3165
Baker’s Straight Bourbon Small Batch 107 Proof
|750 ML
|6946
Blanton’s Single Barrel Straight Bourbon
|750 ML
|85651
|Blood Oath Bourbon Trilogy 3 Pack Second Edition 99 Proof
|2.25 L
|85462
|Bond and Lillard Straight Bourbon 100 Proof
|375 ML
|98295
|Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90 Proof
|1 L
|6015
|Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof
|750 ML
|8137
|Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof
|1.75 L
|31380
|Colonel E H Taylor Jr Straight Bourbon Small Batch Bottle in Bond 100 Proof
|750 ML
|6984
|Dom Pérignon Champagne Brut
|750 ML
|30690
|Don Julio 1942 Tequila Añejo 80 Proof
|750 ML
|644
|Don Julio Tequila Blanco 80 Proof
|750 ML
|6017
|Eagle Rare Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old
|750 ML
|9487
|Elijah Craig Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 18 Year Old 90 Proof
|750 ML
|4405
|Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
|750 ML
|6275
|Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
|1 L
|7840
|Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
|200 ML
|8031
|Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
|375 ML
|8588
|Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
|50 ML
|8739
|Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof
|1.75 L
|6479
|Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey 80 Proof
|1.75 L
|9064
|Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne
|750 ML
|139
Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne Rose
|750 ML
|9817
|Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé
|375 ML
|5938
|Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé
|750 ML
|8797
|Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé
|1.5 L
|98232
|Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé
|187 ML
|8458
|Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé
|750 ML
|98231
|Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé
|187 ML
|8170
|Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne
|750 ML
|3396
|Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé
|750 ML
|5040
|Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé
|375 ML
|98233
|Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé
|187 ML
|9709
|Patrón Tequila Silver 80 Proof
|750 ML
|85463
|Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof 114 Proof
|750 ML
|9567
|Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 90 Proof
|750 ML
|9597
|Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rose
|750 ML
|6579
|Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut
|1.5 L
|6924
|Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut
|750 ML
|6924
|Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut
|750 ML
|5078
|Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut
|375 ML
|85464
|WB Saffell Straight Bourbon 107 Proof
|375 ML
|3985
|Weller Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 90 Proof
|750 ML