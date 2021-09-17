National liquor shortages lead to rationing in NEPA

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A national liquor shortage is causing the state to ration the amount of liquor you, and bar and restaurant owners can purchase.

Eyewitness News was in downtown Scranton where tomorrow many people are expected to come down and celebrate the St. Patrick’s parade a little later than usual, this year

Those who drink at bars or purchase alcohol may find a limited quantity or none at all.

If you’re looking to buy bourbon, cognac, whiskey, tequila, or champagne you could be limited to two bottles. 43 items are being restricted down to their size.

Louise Pawlowski came to Fine Wine and Good Spirits in Moosic after hearing about the state’s liquor control board’s restrictions.

“That is absolutely why I am here today. I remember during the pandemic how difficult it was to get liquor,” said Louise Pawlowski.

Pawlowski was able to get her liquor with no problem.

“I didn’t know what was going to be rationed so I wanted to make sure I was here,” said Pawlowski.

You may also find a shortage at your local bar and restaurant. Backyard Ale House was notified by the LCB a couple of weeks ago.

“You kind of have to adapt and overcome,” said the co-owner of Backyard Ale House William Nasser.

William Nasser tells Eyewitness News that Backyard AleHouse serves six of the brands on the list of alcohol the LCB is limiting but patrons will not be rationed on or after Scranton St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday.

“Once it’s gone it’s gone until we can order next week. At that point, it’s just maybe training our staff to try and recommend a different product,” said Nasser.

When a liquor licensee places an order they will have to follow the same restrictions as a customer entering a state-owned store.

“We were able to get a few cases in and then they told us they are going to limit two per order,” said Nasser.

Below you can find a list of the liquor that is being limited to two-bottles-per-day purchase.

CODEPRODUCTSIZE
983691792 Chocolate Bourbon Ball Cream Liqueur 34 Proof750 ML
3165
Baker’s Straight Bourbon Small Batch 107 Proof		750 ML
6946
Blanton’s Single Barrel Straight Bourbon		750 ML
85651Blood Oath Bourbon Trilogy 3 Pack Second Edition 99 Proof2.25 L
85462Bond and Lillard Straight Bourbon 100 Proof375 ML
98295Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 90 Proof1 L
6015Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof750 ML
8137Buffalo Trace Straight Bourbon 90 Proof1.75 L
31380Colonel E H Taylor Jr Straight Bourbon Small Batch Bottle in Bond 100 Proof750 ML
6984Dom Pérignon Champagne Brut750 ML
30690Don Julio 1942 Tequila Añejo 80 Proof750 ML
644Don Julio Tequila Blanco 80 Proof750 ML
6017Eagle Rare Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old750 ML
9487Elijah Craig Single Barrel Straight Bourbon 18 Year Old 90 Proof750 ML
4405Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof750 ML
6275Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof1 L
7840Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof200 ML
8031Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof375 ML
8588Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof50 ML
8739Hennessy Cognac VS 80 Proof1.75 L
6479Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Black Label Tennessee Whiskey 80 Proof1.75 L
9064Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne750 ML
139
Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Champagne Rose		750 ML
9817Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé375 ML
5938Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé750 ML
8797Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé1.5 L
98232Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé187 ML
8458Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé750 ML
98231Moët & Chandon Impérial Champagne Rosé187 ML
8170Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne750 ML
3396Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé750 ML
5040Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé375 ML
98233Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Champagne Rosé187 ML
9709Patrón Tequila Silver 80 Proof750 ML
85463Russell’s Reserve 13 Year Old Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof 114 Proof750 ML
9567Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 90 Proof750 ML
9597Veuve Clicquot Champagne Rose750 ML
6579Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut1.5 L
6924Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut750 ML
6924Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut750 ML
5078Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne Brut375 ML
85464WB Saffell Straight Bourbon 107 Proof375 ML
3985Weller Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 90 Proof750 ML

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos