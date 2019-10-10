SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– October 10 is National Depression Screening Day and a local university is doing its part to raise awareness and offer assistance.

Marywood University offered free, confidential screenings at their Psychological Services Center in Scranton. Those interested filled out a survey and had a graduate student consult review their possible requests for treatment, if necessary.

“They’ll meet with a therapy student that’s training in clinical psychology,” said director of the psychological services center at Marywood University, Matthew Schaffer. “They’ll go over those findings with them and make appropriate referrals for anyone who screens with indicators that are related to depression.”

The Psychological Services Center at Marywood offers screening services year-round and can work with those who want treatment to find little or no-cost options.