Nanticoke still without water after main break

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Nanticoke residents are still without water Monday night after a large water main break drained the supply.

Water tankers were brought into the area allowing both residents and businesses to get by. Fire hydrants throughout the city are empty, forcing fire officials to call in other departments.

“If we do get a fire we have tankers coming in to supply water, and then we have a tanker task force which will also be dispatched,” Lieutenant John Polifka of the Nanticoke Fire Department told Eyewitness News.

City officials are unsure of how long it will take contractors to fix the 18 inch water main.

“If it’s going to be just a night or it’s actually going to be a couple of hours or a day, we’ll take it from there once we get the word from the water company their estimate of how long it’s going to be to repair,” said Polifka.

Restaurants in the City of Nanticoke took a hit Monday as their water was cut off.

“Something else, something else going on every day is something else,” David Leiby, owner Marty’s Pizza said.

The lack of clean water wasn’t just a factor in food preparation. For restaurants in a pandemic, hand washing is key.

“The water from the tap is not full pressure yet,” Leiby said.

In order to open up Monday night Marty’s pizza is only serving take out.

“We have bottled water here, we have water to wash our hands just not for the customers. We have water to make food and mix dough, we’ll be up and rolling today,” Leiby said.

For those with limited water, a boil water advisory is in effect. Lieutenant Polifka says this isn’t the first time the city has experienced a water main break, but this may be the largest in recent years.

“I’m not sure if it was this grand of scale but we’ve dealt with this before,” Polifka said.

The City of Nanticoke is now waiting for service to be restored. Eyewitness News is still waiting to hear from Pennsylvania American Water on when water service will resume.