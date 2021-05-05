Nanticoke man charged with sending lewd messages to 11-year-old girl

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Nanticoke man was arrested Wednesday after police say he sent lewd messages to an 11-year-old girl.

Police say the investigation started on March 22 when a family member of the victim noticed pornographic images on the child’s mobile device.

Police were notified and say 26-year-old Richard Bonk of Nanticoke had been sending pictures from adult magazines and from the internet. The affidavit states Bonk admitted he had been messaging the girl for a few months.

When questioned, court papers indicate Bonk admitted to having sexual conversations with the child and “admitted he was wrong.”

Bonk is facing charges of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor and other charges.

