Naming the New Mascot

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– A local college has some nationally ranked sports teams and an upcoming unveiling will show their new mascot fits the hype.

Lackawanna College has a brand new mascot and they’re reaching out to the community and students who attend to find out what they are going to name it. This past spring, the prior Lackawanna College falcon ‘graduated’ and with the athletic teams on the rise, it was time to upgrade.

“We kind of got together with a team of people–our advancement department, our sports information department and said we really want to start to embrace this falcon,” said Lackawanna College director of athletics, Joya Whittington. “We want to have a presence in the community as well as here on campus. We need that. It’s only going to help our spirit and it’s going to help our teams compete better.”

The college has opened up the naming process for the new mascot online and plans to make a statement with the unveiling at their October 26th homecoming football game.

“I think it was important for us to get our college community as well as the Scranton community involved. We really want to take on this identity of being ‘Scranton’s team,'” Whittington said.

While the voting is up on the web, Eyewitness News asked some students their initial thoughts. Answers ranged from ‘The Flying Falcon to A. Fierce Falcon, Johnny ‘Millenial’ Falcon and–quite simply, Dave.

Whatever the name ends up being…” we walk around here with falcons across our chest all day long,” noted Whittington. “Now we have something to put to that.”

The college hopes that the mascot’s popularity will grow hand-in-hand with the acclaim that the sports teams are getting across the board.

The first round of submissions for the new falcon’s name wrap up next Wednesday October, 16. The suggestions will be whittled down to the top choices and voted on before the big reveal on October 26.