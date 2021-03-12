NAACP issues statement on shooting of Christian Hall

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Monroe County NAACP has issued a statement regarding the shooting of Christian Hall.

In the statement, the NAACP pledges its support to Hall’s family and urges state lawmakers to invest more in mental health crisis specialists, which they say would have helped prevent Christian’s death.

The shooting, which occurred in January, happened on an overpass on Interstate 80 in Hamilton Township, Monroe County. Police say that Hall was in posession of a firearm which he then pointed at police, where they then opened fire.

Eyewitness News spoke with the family of Christian in February, where they said they wanted the State Attorney General’s office to look into the case and investigate the facts.

The letter, in its entirety, can be viewed below.