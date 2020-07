Grant Imahara, who worked on popular Discovery Channel series “Mythbusters” as well as Netflix’s “White Rabbit Project”, has died.

Imahara was also known for his work in robotics and electrical engineering.

A tweet sent out by Mythbusters host Adam Savage states that “Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist, and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

Imahara was 49-years-old.