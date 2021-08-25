Muncy Township mail issue as USPS will longer deliver to private roads

PENNSDALE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News told you about a private community in Lycoming County, last week, that was stranded after a bridge gave out on their private road.

This week a new bridge is up, but now there’s a different problem. The residents say they’ve been told they will no longer get their mail delivered to their homes.

“We are hearing through the grapevine that they will no longer deliver to a private lane,” said local resident, Tom Schaech,

It’s been quite the week and a half for those who live on Carpenters Lane, Pennsdale. On Monday, August 16th, their bridge collapsed. This forced residents to pause services until the road was back open, including their postal service.

Now that the bridge is up and running, there’s a new problem.

“The gentleman on the house behind me received a sticky note on his mailbox,” Schaech said.

One of the residents has reportedly been notified, they will no longer get mail delivered. Tom Schaech is not only the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors in Muncy Township but a resident of Carpenters Lane.

“Stating unequivocally that the United States Postal Service will no longer deliver mail to Carpenters Lane irrespective of the repairs to the bridge, a letter would be forthcoming,” said Schaech.

Schaech told Eyewitness News that notice was August 17th and they haven’t received any other information since. Carpenters Lane is a private road with eight mailboxes that stand along with it.

“A gentleman is 90 years sold and is a widower. He lives alone and has limited access. There’s another lady that lives all the way at the end of the lane about 3/4 of a mile from here. She is homebound,” Schaech said.

But, according to Schaech, this isn’t the only private road in the township.

“There are three lanes in Muncy Township alone that have mailboxes on them,” Schaech explained. “One is gravel, two are asphalt, and they receive mail every day. I question the slogan We Deliver For You because right now they aren’t delivering for the residents of Carpenters Lane.”

Eyewitness News questioned the United States Postal Service, Wednesday afternoon.

We asked them whether or not it was true the Muncy Post Office informed residents mail carriers would discontinue mail service on Carpenter Lane, and that everyone must relocate their mailboxes to the other side of the bridge.

What’s the policy behind discontinuing the delivery of mail there? And what are residents to do in the time being?

A half an hour later, a spokesperson for USPS Central PA District replied, “I acknowledge your inquiry and will work towards a timely response.”

The residents have reached out to local congressmen and Senators’ offices with no reply.

Eyewitness News still has not received a response from the USPS about our questions.