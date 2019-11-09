Multiple residents in Lycoming county celebrate centennial

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Call it a birthday extravaganza at a local nursing home. Five birthdays celebrated a total of 507 years of life and counting.

Wainger isn’t alone in the 100 or older club at valley view rehab and nursing center. Four others have hit the century mark or better.

The Columbia University graduate is the oldest resident at the nursing center.

Isabel Slupecke with her daughter, Melissa by her side, celebrated 101 years of life at the party. In her younger days, Slupecke helped work on finding a cure for strep. She is currently the oldest living female veteran in Lycoming County.

“Some day she is not going to be here but I am very blessed to have her this many years”

Gene Otterbein is another child grateful to see his mom, Betty, live to be 100 years young. Her longevity taught him a valuable life lesson.

“Take every day as it comes and love every minute of it.”

Even though none of the birthdays fell on this day, these centenarians have every reason to celebrate.

“Somebody was here for everyone of these residents. The families were happy and you know what? It made a lot of memories today” Brague said.

“I guess it takes a celebration like this to make me realize how old I am and that very few people were lucky enough to reach this age and to enjoy it. And I do enjoy every day” Wainger said.

This is the first time the nursing home has ever had a celebration like this for their century old residents.