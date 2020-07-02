Multiple crews respond to morning fire at mulch manufacturing business

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Multiple crews from Carbon and Luzerne counties responded to a fire at a local mulch business Thursday morning.

Around 4:00am, firefighters responded to REV Forestry Services, LLC on Route 940 near Freeland. The fire started at the base of a conveyor belt inside of a building. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, but remained on scene for about three hours.

There was no significant damage to other equipment, and no injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.