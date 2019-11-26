BREAKING: One person dies in Shamokin apartment building fire

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): One person died in a fire in a Shamokin apartment building Tuesday morning.

First responders arrived to the building on the 100 block of E. Dewart Street just after 6:30am. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

Authorities on-scene tell Eyewitness News an elderly woman was found dead inside the building.

Seven people lived in the building, including two children. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced, although the building is not a total loss.

Eyewitness News has a crew on-scene, and will continue to update this story as more details come in.