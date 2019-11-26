BREAKING: One person dies in Shamokin apartment building fire

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): One person died in a fire in a Shamokin apartment building Tuesday morning.

First responders arrived to the building on the 100 block of E. Dewart Street just after 6:30am. Smoke could be seen coming from the roof.

Authorities on-scene tell Eyewitness News an elderly woman was found dead inside the building.

Seven people lived in the building, including two children. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced, although the building is not a total loss.

Eyewitness News has a crew on-scene, and will continue to update this story as more details come in.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos