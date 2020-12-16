CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A multi-vehicle crash between Exit 185 (Loganton) and Exit 178 (Lock Haven) in Clinton County has shut down both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound at the I-180 interchange in Northumberland County.

Traffic will be detoured on Interstate 180 west and Route 220 south.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Traffic conditions can be viewed on 5-1-1 PA.