Mount Carmel woman facing charges after police say she struck a girl on skateboard and fled

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mount Carmel woman is facing charges after police say she struck a person riding a skateboard with her vehicle, while under the influence, and fled the scene.

On Monday, police say they were called to the area of 4th and Oak Street for a pedestrian collision just after 8:30 p.m. The caller reported a girl laying on the street, saying she had been struck by a vehicle while riding on a skateboard, court papers say.

The victim told police she was riding her skateboard when she was struck by a silver vehicle driving east on Oak Street. Police reported that the injuries on the victim were consistent with being run over by a vehicle.

Several witnesses described the vehicle to police, and that the driver fled the scene quickly and ran two stop signs, the affidavit says.

Officers say they canvassed the area looking for the vehicle, when they located a silver Buick Encore on South Chestnut Street. Witnesses were brought to the scene and positively identified the vehicle as the one from the hit-and-run scene.

Police searched PennDOT records and say the vehicle belonged to Rachael Delaney. Delaney made contact with officers and, court papers say, she told them she had just been in the area of 4th and Oak Street when a girl on a skateboard tapped on her window.

Delaney also told officers she had just consumed alcohol, the affidavit says.

Delaney is being charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, driving under the influence, careless driving, duty to give information and render aid, and duties at stop signs and yield signs.