MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): Multiple crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Mount Carmel Tuesday morning.

Flames could be seen around 6:00am on North Walnut Street. One home was destroyed in the fire. The adjacent building has damage.

Firefighters tell Eyewitness News at least two people are displaced from the fire, including a firefighter.

One fireman suffered a minor injury while putting out the fire.

The State Police Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.