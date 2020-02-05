Mount Carbon reestablishes government

MOUNT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Two council members were sworn in Tuesday night at a meeting held in Mount Carbon, reestablishing government in the borough of fewer than 100 people.

The borough has not had proper leadership since 2017.

There is now a borough President and Vice President. The council took public comment, and is working on establishing more roles in the borough.

Regular meetings will now be the first Monday of the month.

