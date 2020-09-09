Motorcyclist injured after crash involving pickup truck in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A motorcyclist is recovering in the hospital after colliding with a pickup truck in Williamsport.

Williamsport police and fire departments responded to a vehicle crash on West 4th Street and Walnut Street, in downtown Williamsport, around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon.

A Chevy Silverado attempted to make a left turn, off of 4th Street and onto Walnut Street, from the right lane, when it collided with the motorcycle driver who was traveling in the left lane.

Responders told Eyewitness News that the motorcyclist suffered moderate to severe injuries in the crash and was transported to UPMC Williamsport, but is expected to make a full recovery. The driver of the pickup truck was unharmed.

Williamsport Police Department are continuing to further investigate the crash.