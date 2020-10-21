Mother Mary statue vandalized, police search for suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Scranton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual who vandalized a Mother Mary statue at St. Peter and Paul Rectory.

Security cameras captured a person breaking the head off the statue. Police say the incident happened early in the morning on October 21.

The person appears to be wearing a black hooded jacket, white baseball hat, black pants and black sneakers with white laces and a white design on the outside of the sneaker walking in front of the Rectory.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

