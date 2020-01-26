Mother and Daughter missing out of Monroe County

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police are requesting help in locating a missing mother and daughter.

Police say that Ashlie Lowry left their Chestnuthill Township home with her daughter, 11-month-old Arianna Knowles, around 1:30 PM on Saturday. They have not been seen since and any attempt to contact them has failed.

Lowry was last seen driving a silver 2003 Monte Carlo SS with plate number LBV3204.

Anyone with information is urged to call state police Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271 .

