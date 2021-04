THORNHURST TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Flames devoured a home early Monday morning in Lackawanna County.

The fire was reported around 3:30 am on Old River Road in Thornhurst Township.

Multiple crews were called to the scene but before long the house was completly destroyed by the flames.

Responders on scene tell Eyewitness News that the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The Pennsylvania State Fire Marshall will investigate the fire.