More than $10M in CARES funding to be distributed to Luzerne County businesses

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — More than 800 small businesses and non-profit organizations in Luzerne County will be receiving over $10 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding, County Manager Dave Pedri announced Wednesday.

“As the County Manager, I see difficulties that so many of our neighbors are facing,” Pedri wrote in a statement. “Hopefully these grant funds will help ease some of the financial strain for our small businesses and non-profit groups that have struggled in these last few months.”

According to Pedri, the program was designed to help businesses that have the greatest need financial support. None of the small business grants exceeded $12,000.

“This pandemic will end, and when it does, I hope that these County businesses still have their doors open. This grant will assist them in doing so,” Pedri said.

Some time after January 1, a press conference will be held to review each grant and highlight the small business workers of Luzerne County.

Grants were also provided to local municipalities, schools, tourism venues, libraries, economic development groups and youth sports organizations.