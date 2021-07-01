More information comes to light on Bradford County Coroner’s resignation

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — More information has come to light after the Bradford County Coroner suddenly resigned on Wednesday.

Thomas Carman is accused of trying to meet up with a 15-year-old boy. Wednesday Eyewitness News confirmed the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an incident involving Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman that happened Tuesday in Kingston.

Thursday, we’re learning more about what might have taken place. Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller confirmed to our sister station WETM that Carman is under investigation due to a video circulating online. Miller told WETM county officials were made aware of the video Tuesday night.

Musa Harris recorded an encounter with Carman at a convenience store in Kingston on Tuesday and posted the video on social media. Harris alleges Carman was there to meet and have sex with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy he had been messaging online. The 15-year-old boy was really Harris, also known as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher.

The role of coroner will be temporarily filled by the Chief Deputy Coroner until a new one is appointed by Governor Tom Wolf.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have more on this on Eyewitness News at 11.