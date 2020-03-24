Monroe County shelters in place

BLAKESLEE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – In the latest mitigation effort – Pennsylvania’s Governor announced a stay-at-home order for seven counties, beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.

The governor issued the order to Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Monroe, and Philadelphia counties.

Governor Tom Wolf announced, “beginning at 8 pm tonight if you live in Allegany, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, or Montgomery counties you must stay in your homes unless not leaving your home endangers a life.”

This order follows the recent doubling in numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in the last couple of days.

“Just as anyone of us can get COVID-19 anyone of us can spread it, and that means we have to act as if we have it,” Wolf explains.

Monroe County is among the state’s hardest-hit areas of the deadly virus, with 43 confirmed cases and one death.

The stay-at-home order lasts until April 6th.

“This stay at home order will continue for two weeks. Our school closures and other mitigation efforts will be extended for another two weeks, and I’m asking everyone to participate to their fullest extent.”

Monroe County’s Emergency Management Director, Bruce Henry weighs in on how this will affect the wellbeing of the county. He says, “the sooner we get a little better control of this the sooner things will start to calm down.”

Residents can only leave their homes for essential travel. That includes getting food, prescriptions or walking the dog.

The Monroe County Office of Emergency Management says you may be pulled over by law enforcement for driving.

“For the first couple days it’s going to be they will be stopping you and just explaining you can’t be out there,” Henry explains.

“I hate to see what the consequence is going to be if this doesn’t get over soon,” says Blakeslee resident Bob Montrose.

Monroe County residents were out for last-minute groceries at Ahart’s Market just a few hours before the order went into effect Monday evening. They say they are curious to see how this all plays out.

“I don’t think you can hold down the American people down that long. I know it’s a hard pill to swallow you know to stay home for the next couple of weeks and stuff,” adds Montrose.

For a complete list of activities go to: https://www.pa.gov/guides/responding-to-covid-19/#StayatHomeOrder