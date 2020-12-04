Monroe County detectives looking for information on 2007 cold case

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Detectives in Monroe County are looking for help from the public to solve a cold case from 2007.

According to police, Lee Vanluvender was murdered around 9 a.m. in a parking area on Hypsie Gap Road in Tunkhannock Township on November 4th, 2007.



Above images are from a story Eyewitness News published in 2018.

The victim was driving a gold Jeep Cherokee with oversized tires.

Vanluvender’s family is offering a monetary reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the culprit.

Anyone with information, or anyone who might have been hunting in that area at the time of the murder, should call Monroe County Detective Richard W. Luthcke at 570-895-2400.