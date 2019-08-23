Monroe County Daycare and Pre-School Honored

POCONO PINES, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) It’s back to school time and one pre-school in our area is being recognized for its success.





Wee Wons Daycare and Preschool In Pocono Pines is celebrating its 31st anniversary. State Senator Mario Scavello and State Representative Jack Rader presented the school with a certificate this afternoon.

The early learning center can provide care for 125 students and has the highest rating by a state grading system.

Thanks to Vigon International A Pre-K Scholarship was also awarded by the Pocono Mountains United Way for $10,000. The funds will help low-income students attend the school. Over the years the fragrance company has donated about $80, 000 to various early education programs.

“We recruit from the community. Our team shops in the community go to church in the community so as the leader of this team I feel an obligation to be able to give back.” Said Stephen Somers, President Vigon International

“Our kids come first. It’s all about the kids, they’re our future so we want this for them so we can give them so our future is what it should be. We give them what we can to help them get to that point” said Cheryl Traylor, Director Wee Wons

After the presentation, Senator Scavello put on his “thinking cap” and read to the students.