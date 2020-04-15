Monroe County COVID-19 patient on road to recovery

TOBYHANNA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Poconos has been hit hard with COVID-19 cases. But today, some positive news for one Monroe County family.​

One of the first patients who was put on a ventilator at Leigh Valley Hospital Pocono.. Was sent home after weeks of treatment.​

It’s been two weeks since 41-year-old Steven Abdo entered Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono after testing positive for COVID-19. ​

“This welcome is beyond words that couldn’t even tell you just coming down here and seeing everybody is love and support it brought tears to my eyes to my heart my soul it’s just it’s truly wonderful.”​

The father of two from tobyhanna was finally able to embrace his wife stella. Something he prayed for since becoming sick last month.

“I was feeling fine and came home one day and I feel like a little temperature and it was okay went up a couple degrees took some tylenol everything was fine for a day or two of that and then I started feeling my body wasn’t right.”​

Steven called his doctor and got tested, however it took about 10 days to get the results. Within that time, his condition got worse. In a matter of 36 hours.. He went from a high fever, to developing a cough… To ending up in the intensive care unit on a ventilator for nearly five days. He said it was grueling at times. But more than anything the abdos are grateful.​

“Thank you all so much again.. From the bottom of my heart and my kids.”​

“Everyone you see behind me or the true unsung heroes that go through go through it every single minute of every single day without fear for their own families and lives they come here and they do what they need to do to be able to take care of us.”

Steven says that care is what saved his life.​

“We get to bring you home now, bring you home.”​