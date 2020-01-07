Monroe County constable arrested for seeking second term while living out of area

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A constable seeking a second term in Monroe County is facing charges after he falsified documents for his re-election.

Manuel Rodriguez claimed on the forms submitted to seek re-election that he was a resident of Delaware Water Gap when he was actually living in Bronx, New York.

A police report states that Rodriguez was renting an apartment in Watergap Village Apartments, but had a friend residing there and not himself.

Further investigation revealed that Rodriguez had been living in the Bronx since 2011. Location data revealed that he spent the majority of his time there, rather than where he was supposed to be serving as constable.

Pennsylvania law requires that any elected official must reside within the location of which he or she is elected for a position.

Rodriguez is facing charges of False Swearing, Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, and Obstructing Governmental Function.