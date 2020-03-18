Coronavirus Response

Monroe County commissioners pass Declaration of Disaster Emergency

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Monroe County Board of Commissioners have passed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency Wednesday in response to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release from the board of commissioners, the declaration will allow the county access to state and federal funding.

In order to keep the government operating, the commissioners also ordered all departments to reduce staffing to only essential personnel. The government will continue to provide essential services despite the declaration.

Monroe County currently has 8 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

