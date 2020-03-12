Monroe County Commissioners ask voters to use mail-in ballot

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Monroe County Commissioners are asking voters to cast their ballots by mailing them in instead of waiting in line at the polls.

“The Monroe County Commissioners share the concern of the community regarding the COVID- 19 (coronavirus) virus,” the commissioners wrote in a news release. “We are taking the same steps that other prudent organizations should consider to limit the spread of the virus.”

In addition to asking people to consider voting with a mail-in ballot, commissioners are taking extra cleaning precautions, distributing gloves to staff that handle money and eliminating official travel to areas identified as high-risk. Staff returning from high-risk areas are also being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Applications for mail-in ballots must be recieved by the Monroe County Voter Registration Office by April 21 at 5pm. Directions and application can be found by clicking here.