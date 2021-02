WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A fire that broke out in Wilkes-Barre on Monday has rekindled.

The fire reignited around 3 am on Tuesday. Multiple crews were called to the scene to help fight the blaze.

The initial fire, which occurred on Monday, had cleared the building of residents already.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time and no injuries have yet been reported.

We will have more on this story as it develops.