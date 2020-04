WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza will soon be turned into a COVID-19 testing site after the board approved the state contract.

The vote was 7 yes, 1 no and two abstained.

Governor Tom Wolf confirmed today at a press conference that the board had to vote in approval of the testing site before work could begin.

Reporter Kevin Hayes will have more on the vote on Eyewitness News at 11 pm.